Huskies Make Statement, Win Big in Series Opener vs Waterloo

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Duluth Huskies dominated the last five innings and defeated the Waterloo Bucks, 14-2, Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium.

The Huskies (16-12, 33-29) scored all 14 runs from the fifth inning and onwards to turn an early pictures duel into a bigtime blowout of the Bucks (14-15, 33-29).

As mentioned, the pitchers dominated the early portion of the contest. Huskies starter Isaac Rohde and Bucks starter Charles Running each made it through four innings clean, allowing no runs. However, once the fifth inning hit, the floodgates opened for the Huskies.

Charlie Sutherland finally delivered a big hit for the Huskies with a runner in scoring position, hitting a two-RBI single to break the ice. A strange play with two failed attempts at getting the inning's final out at second and first base resulted in the third run of the game for the Huskies. They led, 3-0, after five.

The Huskies plated three more in the sixth as well. Jayden Duplantier scored Joe Vos with a single to start it. Later, a bases-loaded walk of Joshua Duarte scored another. Then, Tyler Palmer brought home another. Duluth led, 6-0, after six.

The Huskies scored a run off of Rohde in the seventh, but Duluth scored twice more in the seventh to essentially put this one to bed. For good measure, they scored three more times each in the eighth and the ninth.

In totality, the Huskies scored multiple times in each of the final five innings. They took advantage of five Bucks errors. The Huskies top seven in the lineup all had at least one RBI. Everyone reached base at least once.

The ever-reliable Rohde delivered the pitching performance the Huskies needed, finding themselves tied atop the Great Plains entering the day. With the game in hand, he was pulled after six innings, allowing just three hits and one run, striking out six.

The win keeps the Huskies tied atop the Great Plains East division standings. Seven games remain.

Up Next

The Huskies take on the Bucks once more on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.

