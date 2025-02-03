Alumni Kristian Campbell Leads in MiLB Accolades

2024 was a terrific year in Minor League Baseball for former Duluth Huskies baseball player, Kristian Campbell ('22) who was Headlined as Baseball America's 2024 Minor League Player of the Year!

Kristian Campbell - Boston Red Sox, Duluth 2022

There are simply not enough words to describe Kristian Campbell's 2024 season in the Boston Red Sox Minor League system. Starting the year outside of the Boston Top 30 prospect list, Campbell completely blew up the circuit from beginning to end. Kicking off his campaign in High-A Greenville with a .306 batting average, adding eight home runs and 25 RBI, the former 2022 Northwoods League All-Star was quickly promoted to Double-A Portland and the party was only getting started. With the Portland Sea Dogs, Campbell slashed .362/.463/.582, hitting another eight home runs, knocking in 35 RBI, with 17 doubles and also stole 17 bases over 56 games played. Campbell was recognized as the Eastern League MVP, as well as labeled a Double-A All-Star. He was promoted to Triple-A Worcester for the final 19 games of the season and continued to produce at the plate with a .286 batting average, four home runs and 17 RBI to round out his season. Through three levels in the Boston system, Campbell finished hitting .330 with 20 home runs, 77 RBI, 32 doubles and 24 stolen bases. He was awarded the 2024 Minor League Player of the Year, Minor League Breakout Player of the Year, Minor League Player of the Year by The Athletic, Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year, 1st Team All-MiLB, as well as earning the Boston Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year. Campbell's prospects have taken a monumental rise, as he is now considered a Top 10 prospect in all of baseball and the top second base prospect by MLB.com.

Notable 2024 Duluth Huskies Alumni Awards

Minor League Baseball Player of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

Minor League Baseball Breakout Player of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

Baseball America Player of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

The Athletic Prospect of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

1st Team All-MiLB: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

Eastern League (Double-A) MVP: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

Double-A All-Stars: Northwoods League Alumni

Cooper Bowman, Bismarck 2019

Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

Chandler Simpson, Fond du Lac 2021

Kyle Teel, Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021

