Willmar Stingers Strengthen Team with Exciting New Additions

February 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club is excited to introduce four new talented players who will be joining the team for the upcoming season: Carter Dierdorf, Carter Bailey, London Franklin, and Kobe Eikmeier. These young athletes are poised to make a strong impact as the Stingers prepare for another thrilling season of Northwoods League baseball.

Carter Dierdorf - Playing his junior season for the University of West Georgia, Dierdorf transferred from North Greenville University following last season. With the Trailblazers, he maintained an impressive .300 career batting average over 250 at-bats and posted a .980 fielding percentage. The Wolves' standout is expected to bring both offensive and defensive strength to the Stingers.

Carter Bailey - Representing Georgia State University as a redshirt freshman, Bailey spent last summer playing in the Appalachian League for the Burlington Sock Puppets, gaining valuable experience at the collegiate level. He is eager to make an impact with the Stingers.

London Franklin - Beginning his collegiate journey as a redshirt freshman at Seminole State, Franklin is beginning his college career after excelling at Walker Valley High School. During high school, he was named to the All-Tennessee First Team in 2023 and earned First Team All-District honors three times. His strong defensive skills and offensive potential make him a promising addition to the team.

Kobe Eikmeier - Stepping into his freshman season with Augustana University, Eikmeier was a standout at Elkhorn South High School. A three-year starter and letterwinner, he posted a .327 batting average as a senior with 35 hits, 30 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases, earning a spot on the PBR All-State Second Team. In his junior year, he hit .373 with 46 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 55 stolen bases, helping lead his team to a district championship and a third-place finish in the Class A State Tournament.

"We're excited to welcome Dierdorf, Bailey, Franklin, and Eikmeier to the Stingers family," said Assistant General Manager Keaton Worley. "Each of these players brings a unique set of skills and a competitive mindset that will complement our team's culture. We look forward to seeing their contributions on the field this season."

As opening day approaches, the Willmar Stingers encourage fans to stay connected and support these new players as they begin their journey with the team. More updates and announcements will be shared as the season nears.

