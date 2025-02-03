Dock Spiders Daily Specials Return for 2025

February 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Daily Specials have been a popular part of Dock Spiders games since the team's arrival for the 2017 season. For the ninth-straight year, many fan favorites are back! The popular 'Bang For Your Buck' nights return for Tuesday nights and each Friday home game will once again conclude with our popular fireworks show. $5 Ticket nights, Old Fashioned specials, Craft Brews & Brats, Kids Run the Bases, and Autograph Sundays round out the slate! Individual game tickets will be available beginning on Saturday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m.

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: $5 Ticket Special presented by WFRV-TV Channel 5 and Miller Mondays presented by Miller Brewing Company - Enjoy $5 tickets with Channel 5 while supplies last, courtesy of WFRV-TV. With each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesdays with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at each Wednesday home game.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage - Enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 each.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season! June 13 will be brought to you by MICHELS Corporation, June 20 by Lamers Bus Lines, July 11 by Fond du Lac Credit Union, and July 18 is currently presented the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays presented by Kwik Trip - Stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite players.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. The promotions schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

