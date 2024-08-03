MoonDogs Lose a Heartbreaker to Willmar
August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
A rough night for your MoonDogs as they drop game one of the series to Willmar, 5-4.
Another great pitching performance for your MoonDogs with Dylan Waite (Hawaii) getting the start. He threw 5 1/3 innings striking out 9 Stinger batters.
The MoonDogs got on the board first in the second inning on a couple costly errors from Willmar and an RBI walk from Zach Stroh (MSU - Mankato) putting them up 2-0.
Mankato would score again in the 3rd on an RBI triple from Cooper Neville (GCU) putting them up 3-0.
After Willmar got on the board in the 4th, Mankato would score once again on an RBI double from Jake Mcghee (Evansville) to bring the MoonDogs lead back to 3.
Willmar would come right back scoring 2 runs in the 6th to make it a 4-3 game.
Mankato's Tanner Shumski (MSU - Mankato) and Nathan Culley (MSU - Mankato) would get time on the mound following Waite, combining for 2 1/3 innings with 0 runs.
Willmar would fight and claw in the 9th and score two to take the lead and seal the win.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Rockford Wins 6-5, Sends Lakeshore to 2nd Straight Extra-Innings Walk-off Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Take Down Wausau Woodchucks to Grow Division Lead - Madison Mallards
- Spitters Fish a Comeback in the Ninth - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Dock Spiders Win Third Straight Game with 7-4 Victory Over La Crosse - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Lose a Heartbreaker to Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Make Statement, Win Big in Series Opener vs Waterloo - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Use 9th Inning Comeback to Take Game One from MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Traverse City's Five-Run Ninth Inning Completes 8-7 Comeback - Kenosha Kingfish
- August 3rd Rox Game Against Badlands Postponed - St. Cloud Rox
- Great Lakes West Battle in a Chucks Loss - Wausau Woodchucks
- Express Take Game 1, Defeat Thunder Bay - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Win 4-3 in In Dramatic 9th Inning Comeback - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Look to Bounce Back in Home Series against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Gabe Springer Sets New Growlers Career Record with 14th Home Run - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Ryan Kraft Passes Growlers' Single Season Strikeout Record - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Split Doubleheader on the Road at Wisconsin Rapids - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Take Both Games on Friday Against Lakeshore - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Minot Gets Split, Beats Rochester in Game Two 9-4 - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Walk-off Chinooks for 4-3 Victory - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.