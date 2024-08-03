MoonDogs Lose a Heartbreaker to Willmar

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







A rough night for your MoonDogs as they drop game one of the series to Willmar, 5-4.

Another great pitching performance for your MoonDogs with Dylan Waite (Hawaii) getting the start. He threw 5 1/3 innings striking out 9 Stinger batters.

The MoonDogs got on the board first in the second inning on a couple costly errors from Willmar and an RBI walk from Zach Stroh (MSU - Mankato) putting them up 2-0.

Mankato would score again in the 3rd on an RBI triple from Cooper Neville (GCU) putting them up 3-0.

After Willmar got on the board in the 4th, Mankato would score once again on an RBI double from Jake Mcghee (Evansville) to bring the MoonDogs lead back to 3.

Willmar would come right back scoring 2 runs in the 6th to make it a 4-3 game.

Mankato's Tanner Shumski (MSU - Mankato) and Nathan Culley (MSU - Mankato) would get time on the mound following Waite, combining for 2 1/3 innings with 0 runs.

Willmar would fight and claw in the 9th and score two to take the lead and seal the win.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.