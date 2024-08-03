Gabe Springer Sets New Growlers Career Record with 14th Home Run

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Friday, August 2, redshirt freshman infielder Gabe Springer captured the Kalamazoo Growlers career home run record, hitting his 14th against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

In Game Two of the Growlers' doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids, Springer smashed a two-run home run to straight-away center field. A part of a five-run fifth inning, Springer hit one of four Growlers home runs in K-Zoo's doubleheader.

Behind his sixth of the season, Springer passes 2022-23 Growler Banks Tolley for the team record. Tolley still owns the Growlers single-season home run record of 12 which came just last season. The switch-hitter in Springer leads the team this season with 14 extra-base hits while having driven in 21 while walking 30 times.

One of 18 separate returners from the 2023 season on the Growlers 2024 roster, Springer has been a veteran bat down the stretch. Kalamazoo is back at home Saturday and Sunday finishing off the I-94 Rivalry against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch Saturday is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

