Dock Spiders Walk-off Chinooks for 4-3 Victory

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wis. - In the seven-inning second game of Friday's doubleheader against Fond du Lac (11-17), Lakeshore (9-18) got up 3-2 with a chance to salvage a split. But despite a strong start from Lakeshore left-hander Parker Davis (Dyersburg State), the Dock Spiders walked off the visiting Chinooks in the seventh for a 4-3 victory.

Just about the whole way, it was a matchup of attack-counterattack. After Fondy put a runner on with two outs in the bottom of the first, Davis stranded him. The Chinooks matched with the same two-out knock and likewise couldn't bring in their runner.

For Fond du Lac in the second, a double and a walk gave the hosts two baserunners, but once again, Davis wiped them away. Then, in the top of the third, catcher Brady Katterhagen (UW-Platteville) and shortstop Tristan Ellis (UW-Milwaukee) stroked back-to-back singles into the outfield to put two on. Yet, just like the Dock Spiders, following hitters couldn't bring in the runners in scoring position as situational pitching took center stage at Herr-Baker Field.

Finally in the top of the fourth, just under halfway through the contest, a hit by pitch started a Chinooks rally - similar to what happened in Game One of the doubleheader. This time, a 'Breakout Billy' Scaldeferri (Grand Canyon) RBI double scored the first run of the game. The next at-bat, Scaldeferri made a heads-up base-running play as he advanced to third on a fly out to left.

Right fielder Caleb Karll (Ohio) obliged on the fourth inning scoring opportunity with a sac fly, his second of the day after hitting one in game one. The Chinooks led 2-0.

Davis sandwiched two fly outs in the Dock Spiders' fourth with a punch out, giving him his fourth of four 'Ks on the day.

After Lakeshore went down on early contact in the fifth, Fond du Lac found its first signs of life. Davis would work the inning to two on, two out, ending his outing. Overall, the southpaw pitched 4.2 IP with just 3 H and 1 ER. Fond du Lac cut the lead in half in its next at-bat, making the lead 2-1, Chinooks.

In the sixth, the 'Nooks issued a quick reply. Third baseman Ethan Hindle got on and scampered to second on a wild pitch, and then with Scaldeferri at the plate, Hindle stole third. Scaldeferri kept his strong affair alive with another rib-eye, using a single to center to move the game to 3-1, Lakeshore. The Chinooks nearly added on, but a Katterhagen double play ball ended the opportunity.

Scaldeferri's single proved meaningful when the Dock Spiders scored their second run in the sixth, bringing the lead back to one.

The loss stings after Lakeshore nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback in game one and got walked off in game two, but the summer isn't done yet - the Chinooks have three more home games remaining on the year.

The first of three remaining home games is Sunday afternoon, which will serve as the second half of the Chinooks' home-and-home border-battle with the Rockford Rivets. First pitch in the Saturday night, Illinois iteration is set for 6:35 p.m. (CST) from Rockford Stadium.

Article written by David Jacobs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.