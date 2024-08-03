Kingfish Win 4-3 in In Dramatic 9th Inning Comeback

KOKOMO, IN - The Kingfish were trailing one entering the 9th inning after blowing a 3-2 lead in the 8th inning. The 'Fish would not go down easy.

Kenosha loaded the bases before Will Plattner singled to score two to give the lead back to the Kingfish and ultimately win the ballgame 4-3.

Kenosha starter Chase Minor shoved on the mound allowing two earned runs while tying a season high in strikeouts at 12 across six innings.

Nick Putnam was the only Kingfish to record a multi-hit day with a double and an RBI. It was the only extra base hit for the Kingfish.

Sebastian Mueller and Will Plattner both had 2 RBI singles scoring four of the five Kingfish runs. The win hands Kenosha the sweep against the Jack Rabbits, their second sweep against Kokomo in 2024.

The 'Fish will face Traverse City today at 6:35 p.m. needing a sweep to stay alive in the playoff race. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

