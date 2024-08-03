Minot Gets Split, Beats Rochester in Game Two 9-4

The Honkers fell for the third time in four tries on Friday night in Minot 9-4.

Rochester fell behind in the first, but tied it back up in their half of the second when Luca Dipaolo doubled in Brendan O'Sullivan.

Dipolo hit another two-bagger in the sixth, plating another run. In the eighth, he hit a two-run homer which capped off a 3/5 night where he was responsible for all four of the Honkers' runs

There is currently a three-way tie for first place in the Great Planes East, and Rochester is just a game and a half out of it. They have two days off before hosting one of those three, Duluth, at home on Monday.

After getting swept in Bismarck, the Honkers bounced back in a big way, beating Minot 24-3 on Thursday.

Rochester scored in the top of the first and in the second, they plated nine runs. They got four of them on Reiss Calvin's grand slam and two more on Luca Dipaolo's double.

Paul Schoenfeld was one of the biggest parts of the offensive explosion, going 5/7 with two homers, two doubles and a walk. He finished with five RBIs and five runs.

Dipolo went 6/7 out of the leadoff spot including a homer and four total RBIs.

With this win, the Honkers are now just a game and a half out of first-place Duluth. They have Minot for one more game tomorrow.

