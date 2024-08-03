August 3rd Rox Game Against Badlands Postponed
August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The game between the St. Cloud Rox (36-25) and the Badlands Big Sticks (25-37) on Saturday, August 3rd has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will resume in the bottom of the fifth inning at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 4th. Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the postponed game, the second game of the series will begin as a seven-inning contest. Tickets for the August 4th game will be good for both games. Fans who had tickets for the August 3rd postponed game can use their tickets for a future game based upon availability at equal or lesser value.
At the time of the postponement, the Rox and Big Sticks were tied at an 8-8 score midway through the fifth inning. The Rox had scored three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to keep pace in the high-scoring contest.
Sunday's seven-inning game, presented by Bernick's, will feature Kids TV Takeover Day including an appearance from Paw Patrol's Chase and Marshall. It will also serve as Coborn's Kids Day, with youth fans having the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game. To conclude their three-game homestand, the Rox will host the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, August 5th for Mental Health Awareness Night, featuring a special player jersey auction to support mental health awareness. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
