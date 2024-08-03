Traverse City's Five-Run Ninth Inning Completes 8-7 Comeback

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish lose a heartbreaker to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 8-7.

Poor control was an early issue for Kingfish starter Robby Porco in the first inning as Traverse City loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Damage was limited to only one run after Aaron Piasecki came home on a sacrifice fly.

The Fish threatened in the second by loading the bases with one out. However, a double-play groundout to second allowed the Pit Spitters to escape without harm.

Traverse City made Kenosha pay in the third as they began with runners at the corners with no outs. A double-play groundout allowed Trent Reed to come home from third. Another insurance run was added in the fourth courtesy of Michael Tchavdarov's RBI single to shallow left field, making it 3-0.

The offense erupted for the Fish in the fourth after the first six batters reached base. Tyler Bickers plated Noah Lazuka with a single to right for the first run. A couple of hitters later, Zach Justice ripped a game-tying double to left-center field, scoring Tyler Bickers and Michael Perazza.

Pitching settled down for both teams over the next few innings. Robby Porco didn't allow a hit in his last three innings, including three strikeouts during that span. He finished with seven innings and six strikeouts. Traverse City's Evan Langer tossed three strikeouts in that timeframe, too.

However, a costly throwing error hurt the Pit Spitters in the seventh. This allowed Tyler Bickers to break the tie with a two-run single to left field, scoring Brandon Nigh and Noah Lazuka.

The Fish added some insurance runs in the eighth on a few wild pitches by Mason Hill. With the bases loaded, Zach Justice scored the first run as the other runners advanced, too. Nate Mieszkowski touched home on the second wild pitch, making it a 7-3 ballgame.

Traverse City's offense didn't go away in the ninth as they scored five runs to take a late lead. Michael Tchavdarov drove in the first run with an RBI double to left. Back-to-back walks by Camden Traficante and Gavin Balius brought the lead down to one. With the bases loaded and two outs, Brady Gavula clutched a two-RBI single to center for the lead. Dominic Mauro struck out the side in the ninth for the Pit Spitters.

The Kingfish continue this series tomorrow at Historic Simmons Field at 1:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

