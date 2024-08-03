Express Take Game 1, Defeat Thunder Bay

August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, WI - Under cloud-covered skies in the Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Express defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats by a final score 8-4. This win pushed the Express from a three-way tie to a two-way tie for first place with the Duluth Huskies.

This game was a close one through and through, but Eau Claire would pull away late and grab the victory, pushing them to a 16-12 record in the Northwoods League second half. The Express offense got rolling in the bottom of the second, thanks to a George Bilecki (Lewis) sacrifice fly to score the games first run. Thunder Bay would answer back quickly, but so would Eau Claire, as a solo blast over the Northwestern Bank sign from Tom Ottto (UW- Milwaukee) would push the Trains back ahead, 2-1. Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) would follow that act in the bottom of the fifth with a 390 foot, two-run moon shot to deep left field to push the Express ahead 4-1. The Border Cats struck back fast thanks to a Jackson Cooke (Pitt) two-run blast, helping tie the game back up at four. Eau Claire broke the game open, as a throwing error on a Colton Wemhoff (Kansas) fielders choice scored two runs, followed by a George Bilecki RBI single helped the Express jump ahead 8-4, and they would not look back. Carl Cano (St. Thomas) closed the game out in the top of ninth, sealing the victory for the Trains.

Zach Diver (Doane) got the start for the Express, throwing six strong innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, and striking out a batter. Brendan Moody (St. Cloud Tech) started the game for Thunder Bay, throwing four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, and striking out three batters. Daniel Rosado (Lewis) picked up the win for the Trains (1-0), while Bode Gebbink (Missouri Technical) took the loss for the Border Cats (2-2).

The Express look to complete the series sweep and extend their winning streak tomorrow, in an afternoon matinee. First pitch is set for 2:05pm CT back at Carson Park, your home for Express Baseball.

