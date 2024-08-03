Madison Mallards Take Down Wausau Woodchucks to Grow Division Lead
August 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards (45-18) defeated the Wausau Woodchucks (44-18) 6-3 on Saturday night in Wausau to win their fifth game in a row and extend their lead in the Great Lakes West division to 2.5 games.
The Woodchucks got off to a hot start on offense in the bottom of the first inning, when they loaded the bases with nobody out against Mallards starting pitcher Coley Kilpatrick (North Carolina A&T). A sacrifice fly and an error allowed the Woodchucks to take a 2-0 lead.
It didn't take long for the Mallards to have an answer at the plate. Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati) cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the top of the second inning. Then, Isaac Kim (UC Santa Barbara) drove in a pair of runs with a single of his own to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 Mallards lead.
Cal Fisher (Florida State) extended the lead to 4-2 with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. Then in the top of the sixth, Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) homered for the second straight day, sending a two-run shot over the left field wall to make it a 6-2 game.
The lead proved to be insurmountable for the Woodchucks, who were held to one run over the final eight innings of the game by the Mallards bullpen. Javier Lobo (Harding) tossed three shutout innings in relief and earned the win on the mound. Sebastian Escobar (Central Methodist) was charged with the loss for the Woodchucks. Jase Schueller (Vanguard) tallied his sixth save of the season.
With the win, the Mallards improve to 21-8 in the second half, and now lead the Great Lakes West division by 2.5 games over the Woodchucks, who fall to 18-10 in the half. The Mallards also now own the best overall record in the Northwoods League at 45-18.
The two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season at Warner Park on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Rockford Wins 6-5, Sends Lakeshore to 2nd Straight Extra-Innings Walk-off Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Take Down Wausau Woodchucks to Grow Division Lead - Madison Mallards
- Spitters Fish a Comeback in the Ninth - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Dock Spiders Win Third Straight Game with 7-4 Victory Over La Crosse - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Lose a Heartbreaker to Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Make Statement, Win Big in Series Opener vs Waterloo - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Use 9th Inning Comeback to Take Game One from MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Traverse City's Five-Run Ninth Inning Completes 8-7 Comeback - Kenosha Kingfish
- August 3rd Rox Game Against Badlands Postponed - St. Cloud Rox
- Great Lakes West Battle in a Chucks Loss - Wausau Woodchucks
- Express Take Game 1, Defeat Thunder Bay - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Win 4-3 in In Dramatic 9th Inning Comeback - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Look to Bounce Back in Home Series against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Gabe Springer Sets New Growlers Career Record with 14th Home Run - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Ryan Kraft Passes Growlers' Single Season Strikeout Record - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Split Doubleheader on the Road at Wisconsin Rapids - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Take Both Games on Friday Against Lakeshore - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Minot Gets Split, Beats Rochester in Game Two 9-4 - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Walk-off Chinooks for 4-3 Victory - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Madison Mallards Take Down Wausau Woodchucks to Grow Division Lead
- Madison Mallards Crush Six Homers in Sweep of Green Bay Rockers
- Madison Mallards Stun Kenosha Kingfish with Thrilling Comeback
- Moreno Homers as Madison Mallards Demolish Kenosha Kingfish
- Mallards Fall Short in Close Game Against Wisconsin Rapids