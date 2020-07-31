Stingers Drop Opener of Road Trip at St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, M.N.)- Despite beating the Rox four times at Bill Taunton Stadium this season, the Stingers have yet to pick up a win at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud in 2020 as they drop game one of a two-game series Friday night 7-5.

The Rox bats got going early, tallying one in the first. However, the bulk of their production came in the third inning. Nate Rombach hit his third home run of the season, a towering three-run shot to highlight a five-run St. Cloud inning. Those six runs ended up being enough to pull out a win.

Willmar got production sporadically from their bats as well. Tyler Wilber hit a sac fly in the first to score Jaxon Hallmark. Brooks Lee drove in a run with a sac fly of his own in the third. Jayson Newman ripped a double to score a run in the fifth. In the sixth, Tyler Wilber added to more RBI to his name on a two-run single.

Despite constant inching back into the game, they were unable to get any runs across in the ninth, despite a couple of baserunners.

Kyle Scott was great in relief for the Stingers, pitching two and a third innings, striking out five.

The Stingers drop to 16-9 on the season and sit a game behind Waterloo in the standings, who picked up a win over Mankato on Friday night.

Rox and Stingers back at it tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:05 pm.

