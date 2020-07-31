Larks Stomp Moose, Move into Tie for 1st Place

The Larks bats got hot and the pitching shut down the Bismarck Bull Moose as they moved into a tie with the Mandan Flickertails after a 13-4 win on Friday.

Larks starter Ryan Bourassa notched nine strikeouts through six innings and kept the Bull Moose off the scoreboard. He earned his third win to improve to 3-0 on the season and lower his ERA to 2.79.

The bats were going for the Larks from the get go, scoring two runs early in the first and never looking back. They were led by Connor Henriques, who had five RBIs on the night, including the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game when he drove in three runs on a double in the sixth to extend the Larks lead to 9-0.

Both Christian Padilla and Brant Schaffitzel knocked in three runs themselves to bolster a 13-run breakout for the Larks. The Larks squeezed out seven walks as well including one from Mr. Lark, Wyatt Ulrich, who moved within four walks of the Northwoods League all-time record.

The Bull Moose pitching staff, after shutting down the Flickertails the night before, struggled to get outs as the Larks grinded out at bats to get hits. Their pitchers though, were running up the radar gun, with both Kevin Wiseman and Ike Buxton hitting 93 mph for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

Tonight's loss for the Bull Moose officially eliminates them from playoff contention as they're now 13.5 GBs of the Flickertails and Larks.

The Bull Moose will wait till Sunday to get back in action against the Flickertails - a much needed day off. The Larks will battle Mandan in a day-night doubleheader tomorrow, with first pitch for game one at 12:35 p.m.

Nick Hill will go for the Flickertails in game one while Joe Todd gets the ball for the Larks.

The last time Todd faced the Flickertails, he held them scoreless through five innings. Hill struggled the last time he faced the Larks on June 16 - the second game of the season. Seth Brewer will go for the Larks in game two against John Wilson with first pitch at 7:35 p.m.

