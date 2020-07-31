Rox Sweep Honkers as Pitching Staff Continues to Shine

St. Cloud Rox pitcher Luke Albright

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (12-10) used a four-run fifth inning to help sweep Rochester (4-17) by a score of 4-2 at Joe Faber Field.

Trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, the Rox offense clicked and scored four runs. Luke Roskam (Nebraska), Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) and Nate Swarts (Washington State) all had hits to load the bases. Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) ripped a first-pitch fastball to left field and scored two runs.

Jack Kelly (Minnesota) scored Swarts on a sac-fly. Collin Montez (Washington State) later smacked a double and scored Marinconz.

Luke Albright (Kent State) hurled five innings in the start and earned his first win of the season. He took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning and finished the game with six strikeouts.

Tyson Heaton (BYU) threw 1.2 innings out of the bullpen and struck out two batters. Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) and Jesse Barron (San Francisco) also saw time on the mound. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) earned his fourth save of the season.

St. Cloud begins a two-game home series with the Willmar Stingers on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Joe Faber Field. There will be a post-game fireworks show.

