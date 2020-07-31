Rafters Wrap up Two-Game Series in Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fell on Thursday night to the Green Bay Booyah, but the Rafters look to get back on track Friday night in their second trip to Green Bay of the season.

Off of a narrow 4-3 loss, the Rafters still have the best record in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod at 20-9. Throughout the season, the Rafters have been rolling behind pitching and offense. The pitching staff has a 3.11 team ERA with 328 strikeouts, leading the Pod. The Wisconsin Rapids offense has scored more runs than anyone in the league, 184, with a league-best 30 home runs.

Tonight, the Rafters send Spencer Arrighetti to the mound. The Louisiana right-hander is the current ERA leader in the league with an ERA of 0.00. Arrighetti has not allowed an earned run all season long, with 29 strikeouts. Arrighetti's opponents are batting .086 against him, best in the league among pitchers with over 10 innings this year.

First pitch tonight from Green Bay in Game Two of the series is at 6:35pm. The game can be seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network and listened to on AM 1320 WFHR at 6:20pm.

