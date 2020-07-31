Rox Beat Stingers, Win Third Consecutive Game

July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







Nate Rombach of the St. Cloud Rox rounds the bases

(St. Cloud Rox) Nate Rombach of the St. Cloud Rox rounds the bases(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (13-10) won their third game in a row and beat Willmar (16-9) by a score of 7-5 in the series opener at the Rock Pile.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, the Rox quickly tied the game. Ben Norman (Iowa) led off with a double and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. In the next at-bat, Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) scored Norman on a sac-fly to center field. It tied the game at one.

In the third inning, St. Cloud exploded for five runs at the plate. Following a one-out single from Finke, Jack Kelly (Minnesota) drove him in on a base hit to left field. Two at-bats later, Garett Delano (Mercer) crushed a double to right field that scored Kelly.

With two-outs in the inning, Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) stepped up with two runners on base. He proceeded to blast a three-run home run to left field and put the Rox in front 6-2. He earned Northwoods League Player of the Night following his 3-4 performance at the plate.

St. Cloud continued to lead into the eighth inning, but only by one run. Rombach led off with a base hit and was moved to second base following an Andrew Pintar (BYU) sac-bunt. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) then hit a single up the middle and scored Rombach to extend the lead to 7-5.

Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) started the game and tossed three innings. Brandon White (Washington State) earned his second win of the season after striking out four batters over 2.2 innings pitched. Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) also saw time on the mound for the Rox.

Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) pitched the seventh and eighth innings. He struck out four batters and did not allow a run. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) collected his fifth save of the season and second in 24 hours after hurling the ninth inning.

St. Cloud will look to sweep Willmar on Saturday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.