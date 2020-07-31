Four and Lookin' for More, Spiders Win Again

July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the field

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the field(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - On the heels of a 9-0 shutout victory in Green Bay, the Dock Spiders (17-12) earned their fourth consecutive win and ended the three-game win streak for the La Crosse Loggers (14-15) in a sound 5-1 victory at home Thursday night.

The offense did their job early once again, getting on the board in the second to take an early lead. Taylor Jackson (University of Illinois) started with inning an opposite-field single and scored on a wacky play, a bunt from Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) that was fielded and hurled into right.

Victor Scott II (West Virginia University) led off the fifth inning with a walk, and eventually tagged and scored from third on a sacrifice fly from John Rhodes (University of Kentucky) that gave Fondy a 2-0 lead.

The Loggers would bring in their only run in the eighth inning that brought them to within a run.

Fondy would get some separation for peace of mind in the bottom half, scoring three runs on two hits. Rhodes hit a leadoff single and stole second, followed by a walk to Aaron Anderson (Liberty University). With runners at first and second, Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University) dropped a bunt towards the first-base side that created yet another wacky play on a ball that didn't leave the infield; the throw to first was spiked in the dirt and trickled into right field that allowed Rhodes to come in and score.

Anderson tagged and scored from third base on a sacrifice fly ball to right off the bat of Jack Alexander (Austin Peay) that made it a 4-1 Fondy lead. Ryan Ritter (University of Kentucky) added one more on a line drive to left that scored Sanchez.

The pitching staff made it three consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts en route to the 5-1 win. Jake Saum (UCLA) kept the Loggers off the board in his four and one-third innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six in his outing. Drew Irvine (University of Iowa) had another phenomenal home outing, striking out seven batters in four and two-thirds innings to lock down the win for Fondy.

The Dock Spiders will end their short homestand and host the Loggers again tomorrow night at 6:35, looking for win number five in a row.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.