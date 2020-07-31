Booyah Beat Rafters at Home, 4-3

July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fell on Thursday night to the Green Bay Booyah, 4-3. Wisconsin Rapids struck out 17 Green Bay Booyah batters, but the Booyah were able to put together hits in a four-run second inning to lead the Booyah to a wire-to-wire victory.

Hank Zeisler provided the offense for the Rafters in the fourth. Ryan Walstad drew his league-leading 26th walk to lead off the inning. Three batters later, Andy Garriola walked to set up Zeisler. Zeisler pummeled a ball to the right-field scoreboard to make the score 4-3. Zeisler has three home runs in his past four games.

The Rafters bullpen excelled. Alex Salazar and Jimmy Borzone combined to strike out 12 over 7.1 innings pitched, keeping the Booyah off the board after their four-run fourth inning.

First pitch tomorrow from Green Bay in Game Two of the series is at 6:35pm. The game can be seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network and listened to on AM 1320 WFHR at 6:20pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.