Rafters Take Friday Matchup with Green Bay, 6-1

July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters improved to a Northwoods League best 21-9 Friday in Green Bay, with a 6-1 win over the Booyah. The Rafters pitching staff struck out 13 batters and allowed no earned runs in resounding win.

The Rafters led from innings one through nine. Hank Zeisler was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and came into score on an RBI single from Jake Dunham. The Rafters catcher smoked a pitch off the wall with two outs to put the Rafters on the board.

Spencer Arrighetti took it from there, allowing just two baserunners over five innings pitched. Arrighetti struck out eight batters and kept his season ERA at 0.00, leading the league. Brandon Siegenthaler, Jack Gonzales, and Brayden Bonner closed down the game for the Rafters, who got five more across in innings six and seven.

After one run scored in the sixth inning, the Rafters bats came alive further in the seventh. Ryan Walstad hit a sacrifice fly, setting up the Rafters first baseman. Jack-Thomas Wold crushed an 0-2 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run home run. Wold has six home runs for the Rafters, leading the league. The Booyah got one in the eighth but couldn't muster anything more in a 6-1 win.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.