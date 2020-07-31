Rafters Take Friday Matchup with Green Bay, 6-1
July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters improved to a Northwoods League best 21-9 Friday in Green Bay, with a 6-1 win over the Booyah. The Rafters pitching staff struck out 13 batters and allowed no earned runs in resounding win.
The Rafters led from innings one through nine. Hank Zeisler was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and came into score on an RBI single from Jake Dunham. The Rafters catcher smoked a pitch off the wall with two outs to put the Rafters on the board.
Spencer Arrighetti took it from there, allowing just two baserunners over five innings pitched. Arrighetti struck out eight batters and kept his season ERA at 0.00, leading the league. Brandon Siegenthaler, Jack Gonzales, and Brayden Bonner closed down the game for the Rafters, who got five more across in innings six and seven.
After one run scored in the sixth inning, the Rafters bats came alive further in the seventh. Ryan Walstad hit a sacrifice fly, setting up the Rafters first baseman. Jack-Thomas Wold crushed an 0-2 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run home run. Wold has six home runs for the Rafters, leading the league. The Booyah got one in the eighth but couldn't muster anything more in a 6-1 win.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2020
- Rox Beat Stingers, Win Third Consecutive Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Larks Stomp Moose, Move into Tie for 1st Place - Bismarck Larks
- Stingers Drop Opener of Road Trip at St. Cloud - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Take Friday Matchup with Green Bay, 6-1 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockford Rivets Pause Season - Rockford Rivets
- Bucks Prance Past MoonDogs in First Night of Two-Game Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Bombers Take Two More from Daddies, Run Win Streak to 4 - Battle Creek Bombers
- Resorters Go Down Swinging - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Strong Start from Kyle Gendron Leads Kenosha to 6-0 Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rafters Wrap up Two-Game Series in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Woodchucks Game Cancelled Tonight - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Booyah Look to Sweep Wisconsin Rapids - Green Bay Booyah
- Former Eau Claire Express Catcher Daulton Varsho Debuts with the Diamondbacks - Northwoods
- Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Awards $10,000 in Student Scholarships - St. Cloud Rox
- Jimmie Allen/Chase Bryant Show Postponed Until 2021 - La Crosse Loggers
- Loggers Can't Find Timely Hit in 5-1 Loss to Dock Spiders - La Crosse Loggers
- Four and Lookin' for More, Spiders Win Again - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rox Sweep Honkers as Pitching Staff Continues to Shine - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Beat Rafters at Home, 4-3 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Honkers Downed by Tough Rox Pitching - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.