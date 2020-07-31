Rockford Rivets Pause Season
July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release
LOVES PARK, IL - Out of an abundance of caution the Northwoods League has canceled tonight's Rivets game in Wausau due to a Rivets staff member testing positive for COVID-19. The season is indefinitely on hold as we take a step back and evaluate the situation. The games on 8/1 & 8/2 have been cancelled.
Ticket holders for Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd may trade their tickets in for any regular season game upon resumption of the season. We will share additional information about the restart of the season as soon as we know more.
