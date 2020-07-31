Woodchucks Game Cancelled Tonight

Wausau, WI - Out of an over-abundance of caution the Northwoods League is cancelling tonight's Woodchucks game vs. the Rockford Rivets. The game is cancelled due to a Rockford Rivets staff member testing positive in Rockford, Illinois, which Rockford informed us they are not playing tonight and putting their season on hold.

The positive test is located in Illinois and this person did not travel with the team into Wisconsin.

Those with single game tickets for tonight's Woodchucks game can redeem those tickets for any other regular season 2020 home game based on availability. You may call our office at 715-845-5055 or stop by from 9am-4pm Monday through Friday and on weekend gamedays to redeem your tickets. Group outings and season ticket holders will be contacted by a Woodchucks ticket representative to discuss options for rescheduling.

