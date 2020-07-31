Bucks Prance Past MoonDogs in First Night of Two-Game Series
July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Mankato MoonDogs dropped the first of two games in Iowa this weekend against the Waterloo Bucks, 8-2, Friday.
Waterloo's big third inning, despite only getting a hit, saw them score five runs and get help from the MoonDogs defense with a couple walks and an error. As a result, the Bucks eventually handed the MoonDogs their third loss in a row while winning their fifth straight.
The Bucks scored another pair for insurance in the fifth. Tristan Peterson logged the first RBI on a base knock. The second run scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-0.
Mankato avoided being shutout in the seventh. After Jake Thompson led off the inning with a single, he later scored on a bases -loaded walk taken by Tanner Craig. Max Wright followed suit and scored in the next at bat when Zach Gilles drew a bases-loaded walk. It was a 7-2 game after the seventh at Riverfront Stadium.
Peterson added another RBI to his Friday resume with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 8-2 Bucks, where it would ultimately finish.
The Waterloo Bucks were efficient with the bats with eight runs to show for their seven hits. Mankato registered five hits for their pair of runs. Errors were a trend at Riverfront Stadium Friday. The MoonDogs had three errors, the Bucks finished with two.
The Bucks' winning pitcher was Blake Corsentino. He went six complete innings with two hits against. He walked a pair and struck out four.
Deylen Miley lost Friday's game for the MoonDogs. The starting right hander pitched three innings and allowed five runs (three earned) despite giving up one hit. Miley walked three and struck out one.
The Mankato MoonDogs (10-16) are back at Riverfront Stadium to take on the Waterloo Bucks (17-8) tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. for the final game of the series.
