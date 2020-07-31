Resorters Go Down Swinging

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters once again enjoyed an outstanding pitching performance as they defeated the Great Lakes Resorters 5-2 in front of another sellout crowd Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Five Traverse City pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the Spitters sixth-straight win. University of Illinois transfer and new team strikeout leader with 17, Andrew Hoffman, punched out six Great Lakes hitters through four innings of shutout baseball.

Traverse City jumped all over Great Lakes starter, Derek Yoo, piling on three runs in the top of the first inning, featuring an RBI-double from Crews Taylor, to take the early 3-0 advantage. The Pit Spitters added to their lead in the third frame as center fielder, Evan Maday, roped an RBI-single - extending his hitting streak to six games - before crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-0 game. Resorters outfielder and former Northwoods League Player of the Night, Kyle Riesselmann, opened the fifth with a triple before scoring on a sacrifice hit from Roman Kuntz to cut into the Spitters lead 5-1. Great Lakes loaded the bases in the seventh inning with just one out but were only able to notch one lone run as Spitters setup man, Evan Hiatt, struck out Christian Garcia before inducing a pop out to tight rope out of trouble and send the Spitters to their 11th win on the campaign.

Traverse City relief arm and team-leader in wins, Pat Hohlfeld (3-0), tossed two innings of one-run baseball in his third win on the season. Great Lakes starter, Derek Yoo (0-2), surrendered five runs - three earned - on eight hits and only one strikeout in his second loss on the campaign. Traverse City improves to 11-2 on the year while the Resorters fall to 2-11.

