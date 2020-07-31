Loggers Can't Find Timely Hit in 5-1 Loss to Dock Spiders

July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers offense struggled to get going in a 5-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday evening at Herr-Baker Field at Marian University.

The Loggers (14-15) had runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but were unable to bring them around to score as the Dock Spiders (17-12) put together a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh. Matt Stinebiser (Duke) got La Crosse on the board with an RBI single in the seventh inning, but JT Thompson (Texas State) was thrown out at home trying to score from second.

La Crosse struck out 13 times and left nine runners on base. Fond du Lac would add three unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after a fielding error by the Loggers.

Marius Balandis (Saint Louis) allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, while Lucas Braun (San Diego) and Chas Sagedahl (Dallas Baptist) each threw a scoreless inning of relief. Erik Demchuck (Antelope Valley) allowed three runs on two hits in his lone inning of work.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.