Former Eau Claire Express Catcher Daulton Varsho Debuts with the Diamondbacks

July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - Former Eau Claire Express catcher Daulton Varsho, made his Major League debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Varsho is the 238th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Varsho, who played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, played for the Eau Claire Express in 2015 and 2016. He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB draft.

In 2015 with the Express, Varsho played in 63 regular season games and hit .296 with four home runs, seven triples and 11 doubles. He drove in 32 runs and stole 21 bases. He was also a mid-season All-Star and was selected by MLB scouts to play in the Major League Dreams Showcase. In 2016 he again played in 63 games and hit .321 with 15 home runs, two triples and 15 doubles. He stole 26 bases and drove in 63 runs. He was once again a mid-season All-Star selection and was chosen again for the Major League Dreams Showcase. He would go on to hit .308 in the playoffs that season as the Express reached the finals eventually losing to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Varsho began his professional career in 2017 with the Hillsboro Hops of the Short-Season A Northwest League. He played in 50 games and hit .311 with seven home runs, three triples and 16 doubles. He drove in 39 runs, scored 36 times and stole seven bases.

In 2018 he began the season with the Diamondbacks Rookie level team in the Arizona League. After three games he was sent to the Visalia Rawhide of the Hi-A California League for the remainder of the season. Over 83 games between the two clubs he hit .294 with 12 home runs, four triples and 13 doubles. He drove in 45 runs and stole 19 bases.

Varsho spent the 2019 season with the Jackson Generals of the AA Southern League. In 396 at bats over 85 games he hit .301 with a career high 18 home runs. He also had a career high 25 doubles and stole 21 bases.

Varsho was assigned to the Diamondbacks Alternate Training Site for the 2020 season and then was called up to the Major League roster on July 30. In his Major League debut against the Dodgers Varsho entered the game as a pinch hitter for Tim Locastro in the bottom of the ninth inning. Facing Pedro Baez, he walked on six pitches. He would advance to second base on defensive indifference before Nick Ahmed ended the game on a pop out to the shortstop.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.