Strong Start from Kyle Gendron Leads Kenosha to 6-0 Win

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (6-5) retook the lead in the 2020 Kenosha Series with a 6-0 win over the K-Town Bobbers (5-6) at Simmons Field on Friday night.

The Kingfish started the scoring in the 4th inning on a fielder's choice by Drew Wiegman (Louisville) driving in Casey O'Laughlin (Illinois) for a 1-0 Kenosha lead.

McKay Barney (BYU) added to Kenosha's lead in the 5th inning with an RBI groundout that drove in Evan Albrecht (Purdue) and put the Kingfish up 2-0.

The Kingfish went up 4-0 in the 6th inning on a two RBI single by Albrecht that scored O'Laughlin and Drew Wiegman (Louisville).

Justin Barr (Akron) drove in two more runs for Kenosha in the 8th inning on a double to put the Kingfish up 6-0.

Kyle Gendron (Winona State) started the combined shutout pitching 5.0 scoreless innings. Gendron gave up four hits and two walks while striking out four on the way to secure the win.

Kai Murphy (Arizona State) continued the shutout for Kenosha out of the bullpen pitching 3.0 innings without allowing a run on three hits and a strikeout.

Nathan Krueger (Quincy University) pitched a perfect 9th inning to secure the shutout.

Luke Hansel (Madison College) took the loss pitching 2.0 innings in relief for K-Town allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.

K-Town starter Kohl Simas (San Diego State) pitched 3.0 shutout innings allowing no hits while striking out five and walking one.

The Kingfish resume home field advantage in the 2020 Kenosha Series on Saturday when they host the Bobbers at Simmons Field at 6:05 PM CT.

