Jimmie Allen/Chase Bryant Show Postponed Until 2021
July 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
We regret to announce that our September 24th show featuring Jimmie Allen & Chase Bryant with special guests Chris Bandi and Pat Waters Band has been postponed to a new date in 2021.Â After exploring all options, the decision was rendered to move this show to a time next year where we can fulfill the standard and experience Copeland Park & Events Center provides.
Thank you for your tremendous support.Â We can't wait to celebrate and party with Jimmie Allen and Chase Bryant next year!
