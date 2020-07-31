Booyah Look to Sweep Wisconsin Rapids

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah (14-15), welcome Wisconsin Rapids (20-9) to Titletown to wrap up the two-game set.

Last night, Green Bay scored four runs in the second inning and never allowed the Rafters to come back in a 4-3 win at Witter Field. The win for the Booyah was their first over Wisconsin Rapids this season, and just the second time the Rafters have lost at home. Green Bay's pitching staff smothered the Rafters offense in the final five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out 10.

With the win, Green Bay kept pace with Rockford who holds a 14-15 overall record on the year. The Rivets picked up an 11-7 victory on the road last night in Wausau, and are deadlocked with the Booyah for second place. Fond du Lac also won their fourth consecutive game last night, beating La Crosse 5-1. The Dock Spiders hold a three-game advantage over both the Booyah and Rivets.

Tonight, Green Bay turns to Cam Bailey on the mound for his first start of the season. Bailey, a right hander out of Middle Georgia State, has a 1-0 record with a 3.45 ERA during the 2020 year. He will face off against Spencer Arrighetti for Wisconsin Rapids, who is 3-0 and has yet to give up an earned run this season. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm, as the Booyah try to be just the second team to sweep a set from the Rafters this year.

