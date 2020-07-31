Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Awards $10,000 in Student Scholarships

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, in conjunction with its Founding Partners at Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA and BankVista, today awarded $10,000 in student scholarships.

The scholarships were presented during the Rox home game at Joe Faber Field Thursday night. Five (5) senior high students representing schools all throughout Central Minnesota, were recognized in an on-field ceremony and received scholarship awards that were each valued at $2,000.

The Project S.A.V.E. Foundation's Class of 2020 recipients included:

* Kjerstin Campbell, Paynesville Area High School

* Elizabeth Crandall, Sartell High School.

* Sara Hoppe, Melrose Area High School.

* Matthew Kasella, Royalton High School

* Aubrie Vivant, Milaca High School.

Overall, the Rox Foundation received scholarship applications from senior students in 34 different Central Minnesota cities. Voting for the awards were conducted by a group of business leaders that make-up the Foundation's Advisory Council. In its first 17 months of operation, Project S.A.V.E. has already awarded $15,000 in student scholarships.

"Supporting student education and helping the kids pursue their life's goals each year is one of the big focal points of the Foundation," said Jim Loria, Chief Administrator for Project S.A.V.E. "We look for students that want to become the 'leaders of tomorrow' and are willing to invest their time and energy in school studies and in community activities."

Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation, launched in March, 2019, and administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club to serve as a 'teammate' to the many communities throughout Central Minnesota. Its main purpose is to provide Grants, Donations and Scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving Sports, Arts, Volunteerism and Education initiatives. Helping kids and having fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

