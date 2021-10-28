Stick Taps for Service

October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers will honor essential workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during their Stick Taps for Service game, presented by Novant Health, on Saturday, Nov. 6.

In addition to recognizing several community heroes throughout the game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms that begins at 6 p.m., the Checkers will also wear special jerseys as part of an official collaboration with the City of Charlotte. The jerseys, which feature the signature Charlotte crown logo, are inspired by the Checkers' April Fools campaign earlier this year.They will be available for auction during the game, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Novant Health Foundation. The mission of the Novant Health Foundation is to engage and connect donors to Novant Health programs and initiatives that save lives and improve the health of the communities that the organization serves.

For this game only, the Checkers are offering a package that includes a game ticket and a t-shirt featuring the crown logo for $30 total. This package can be purchased online by using this link.

The game is also one of several Family Games that offer a 40 percent discount when purchasing at least four tickets online.

Finally, all those who bring a new or gently used coat to donate to WSOC's Steve's Coats for Kids initiative will receive a free ticket to the Checkers' game on Friday, Dec. 10.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.