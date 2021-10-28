Carrick, McTavish Join Gulls; Marotte to Allen

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Sam Carrick to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, center Mason McTavish has been assigned to San Diego on a Conditioning Loan, while the Gulls loaned goaltender Francis Marotte to the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Carrick, 29 (2/4/92), went scoreless in one contest with Anaheim in 2021-22. In 48 career NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto, Carrick has collected 4-7=11 points and 43 PIM, including 2-4=6 points with a +4 rating and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Anaheim in 2020-21. The 6-0, 200-pound forward appeared in one contest with San Diego to begin the season, while he scored 14-10=24 points with a +5 rating in 27 games with the Gulls in 2020-21.

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick leads San Diego in all-time scoring (85-95=180), goals, assists and games played (217). Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has registered 137-171=308 points with a +54 rating and 686 PIM in 466 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto.

McTavish, 18 (1/30/03), scored 1-1=2 points with a +1 rating in three games with the Ducks to begin the season. In his NHL debut Oct. 13 vs. Winnipeg, McTavish became the youngest Duck to score a goal at 18 years, 256 days, surpassing the previous mark set by Oleg Tverdovsky (18 years, 259 days) on Feb. 1, 1995 at Dallas, and the second youngest player to score within 15 minutes of his NHL debut (scored at 13:20 of the first period) in over 25 years (Nikita Filatov, Oct. 17, 2008 with Columbus vs. Nashville). He also added an assist, becoming the sixth player in Ducks history to record multiple points in his NHL debut (last: Jamie Drysdale, Mar. 18, 2020 vs. ARI; 1-1=2).

The 6-0, 213-pound forward spent the 2020-21 season with Olten of the Swiss League (Switzerland's second division), scoring 9-2=11 points with a +4 rating and six PIM in 13 regular season games to lead all players 19-and-younger in points-per game (.85) and co-lead in goals. A Canadian national born in Zurich, Switzerland, McTavish helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 U-18 World Championship, scoring 5-6=11 points in seven tournament games.

Marotte, 26 (5/1/95), posted an 8-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage (SV%) in 12 ECHL games in 2020-21 with the Allen Americans. The 6-1, 196-pound netminder also appeared in two AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, making his AHL debut on Mar. 4th vs. Providence, stopping seven-of-eight shots in 19:50 played.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Marotte appeared in 141 career NCAA games with Clarkson University (2019-20) and Robert Morris University (2016-2019), posting a record of 73-52-11 with 12 shutouts, a 2.35 GAA and .922 SV%. In 2019-20, he went 23-8-3 with four shutouts, a 1.78 GAA and .938 SV% in 34 appearances with Clarkson University and ranked fourth in GAA, fifth in SV% and tied for fifth in games played among NCAA leaders. That season, he was named Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Goaltender of the Year and earned First All-Star Team honors while also being selected to the NCAA East Second All-American Team.

