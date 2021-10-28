Syracuse Crunch to Hold Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center October 29

October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting their annual Pink in the Rink game presented by Upstate Cancer Center on Friday, Oct. 29 when the team plays the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The team will support the night by using pink tape during warmups. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink to the game.

As part of Pink in the Rink, Upstate University Hospital will offer breast cancer screenings in the mobile mammogram van during the day. The van the will located in the Oncenter Parking Lot on S. State St. from 1 to 4 p.m. Appointments are required and can be requested by calling 315-464-2582.

During the game, the Crunch will help raise funds for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening among underserved women. Through the team's game day auctions hosted on GiveSmart, fans will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for specialty signed Pink in the Rink nameplates and bid on other exclusive items with a portion of proceeds benefiting She Matters.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000 square foot center dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. It also has offices in Oneida, at 603 Seneca St. for Hematology/Oncology and at 605 Seneca St. for Radiation Oncology.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.