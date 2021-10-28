The Road Ahead: October 28

October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







As we already make the turn into the second month of the AHL season, the Silver Knights have gotten off to a solid start with points in three of their first four games. Let's see what waits for the on the Road Ahead.

The Silver Knights open a 5-game homestand on October 29, their longest string of consecutive home games until April 13, when they will play the final five games of the regular season at Dollar Loan Center

Henderson welcomes the Bakersfield Condors to the Orleans Arena on Friday for the first time this season. It will be their first meeting since the teams met in the Pacific Division Final last season, in the AHL's lone playoff tournament finishing the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. The Condors won the series in three games.

The Silver Knights have already been a helpful boost to the Golden Knights in the opening weeks of the season. Five players - Peyton Krebs, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Daniil Miromanov - have played in the NHL and AHL this season, with the latter four making their NHL debuts this season.

Pavel Dorofeyev has four goals in his first four games this season. Dorofeyev also scored two goals in preseason action in his lone appearance against the Tucson Roadrunners, whom the Silver Knights face twice on this homestand.

Ben Jones netted shorthanded goals in consecutive games, on home ice on October 17 against Colorado and in Abbotsford on October 22. They were the first shorthanded goals of Jones' AHL career, and the first time he had ever scored goals in back-to-back games.

Rookie Lynden McCallum has notched four points in his first four AHL games. He netted 21 goals in 22 WHL games last season with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Henderson will play five of its ten games in November on the road. Three of those games will be against the Colorado Eagles and San Diego Gulls, providing opportunity for the HSK to potentially cross paths with two of their top players from last season. Dylan Sikura is currently a member of the Eagles, though he was called up to the Avalanche when the teams met on opening weekend. He has five points in three games with Colorado. Danny O'Regan led the HSK in scoring last year, but has one assist in his first three games as a member of the Gulls.

The Silver Knights will hold their first ever theme game on October 29 to celebrate Nevada Day. Information on how to purchase the game-worn Nevada Day jerseys will be shared at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.