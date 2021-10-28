IceHogs and Stars Collide Tonight in Cedar Park

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs visit the Texas Stars tonight at 7:00 CT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX to begin a two-game set this week in the Lone Star State and open their eight-game, head-to-head season series. The two clubs rematch on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Hello Old Pal, It's Good to See You

This week, the IceHogs battle the Texas Stars for the first time since the shortened 2019-20 season. The IceHogs went 4-1-0-1 in the head-to-head series and last saw the Stars on Feb. 28, 2020 in Texas with a 5-4 victory. All time, the IceHogs are 28-17-4-4 against the Stars including a 15-7-2-3 record in Cedar Park.

Deep in the Heart of Texas

The IceHogs and Stars begin their eight-game head-to-head season series this Thursday, Oct. 28 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas and the first four games of the series will take place in Central Texas. The IceHogs will host the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center the final four regular-season meetings on Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 26-27.

Reichel Off to Hot Start

Chicago Blackhawks first-round selection Lukas Reichel (2020, 17th overall) rides a three-game point streak into the week after picking up his first AHL goal and assist in the IceHogs' 5-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 16, a power-play goal last Friday in Des Moines and an assist against the Wild on Saturday. Overall, he has two goals and two assists for four points in four games with the IceHogs this season.

Pour Pouring on Points After Big Weekend in Des Moines

Forward Jakub Pour scored his first two North American goals last weekend at Iowa and has two goals and an assist in his last two games. He buried his first goal on Friday and add an assist and continued to create offense on Saturday with his second goal of the season.

Hogs Strike First; Open the Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

The IceHogs opened the scoring last Friday night at Iowa as forward Jakub Pour earned his first goal of the season at 17:51 of the first period. When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment! Last season, the IceHogs and Meijer donated $1,750 to Rock House Kids.

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 1-3-0-0, 2 points (7th, Central Division)

Texas: 2-2-0-0, 4 points (4th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

28-17-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

