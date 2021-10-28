Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Preview

TV: AHLtv

Radio: MixLR app on abbotsford.canucks.com and Abby Canucks app (through the Vancouver Canucks app)

MATCH-UP INFO

Friday marks the third of eight meetings between the Canucks and Reign this season: Oct. 29 (home), Oct. 30 (home), Nov. 30 (home), Dec. 1 (home), Jan. 17 (road) and Mar. 20 (road).

The Canucks have a 1-0-1-0 all-time record in 2 games against the Reign. This will be the first ever home meeting against the Reign for Abbotsford.

Among active Canucks skaters Carson Focht (1-2-3) and Cameron Schilling (0-3-3) are tied for the lead in points this season vs Ontario with 3 points in 2 games.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Rempal is the active leading scorer for the Canucks this season with four points (0-4-4) through five games.

Danila Klimovich has three points (2-1-3) in five games this season.

Klimovich, Sheldon Dries and Nic Petan are all tied for the team lead among active players with two goals each.

Arturs Silovs has registered a 0.96 goals against average with one shutout and two victories through his first two starts of the season.

LAST MEETING - OCT. 19/21: ABB 3 at ONT 4 (OT)

Carson Focht opened the scoring for the Canucks at the 18:57 mark of the second period...Sheldon Dries and Justin Bailey both scored in the third period to push the game into overtime... Phil Di Giuseppe and Sheldon Rempal tied for the team lead in shots with 4...Cameron Schilling made his Canucks debut and recorded three assists (0-3-3), 2 shots and +1...Michael DiPietro faced 30 shots.

LAST GAME PLAYED - OCT. 24/21: ABB 3 vs HSK 0

The Abbotsford Canucks shutout the Henderson Silver Knights with a score of 3-0...Nic Petan collected a season high of two goals (2-0-2) and led the team with five shots on goal...Petan opened the scoring at the 3:39 mark of the second period... Justin Bailey and Sheldon Rempal recorded assists on the play... Sheldon Dries scored on the power-play at the 11:53 mark of the second period...J.T. Miller also recorded a multi-point game (0-2-2)...Petan scored an empty-netter at the 19:06 minute mark in the third period to seal the win... Jarid Lukosevicius was second on the team in shots (4)...Arturs Silovs made 26 saves en route to recording the first shutout in his AHL career... This was also the first shutout in Abbotsford Canucks history.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Justin Bailey recalled to Vancouver Canucks, Oct. 26

Nic Petan designated for assignment to Abbotsford Canucks, Oct. 19

Cameron Schilling signed to a one-year AHL contract, Oct. 16

Adam Brubacher signed to a one-year AHL contract, Oct. 16

WE'RE GOING STREAKING

The Abbotsford Canucks have registered at least one point in each of the last four games. The only loss they have had in regulation came on Oct. 16 in the season opener against the Bakersfield Condors. Since that game, Abby has won three of their next four games and lost in overtime to amass a total of seven points. They enter this weekend third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Stockton Heat and Ontario Reign.

SHUTOUT BAGELS

Arturs Silovs held the Henderson Silver Knights off the scoresheet on Sunday night at Abbotsford Centre, stopping 26 shots and recording the first shutout in Abbotsford Canucks history. As is tradition for Trent Cull coached teams, the Canucks were treated to a bagel breakfast the following day as a reward for allowing 0 goals. The shutout was a first for Silovs as an AHL goaltender.

Silovs' 0.96 goals against average this season is second in the AHL behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Filip Lindberg's 0.84 goals against average.

FREE HOCKEY LOVERS

The Abbotsford Canucks love to play hockey, so much so in fact that they prefer to play beyond the required 60 minutes. Three of Abby's five games this season have gone to overtime and one game went to a shootout. The Canucks are (2-0-1-0) in overtime games.

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES AT A DISTANCE

With Abbotsford's introduction to the AHL, the Canucks have become the most isolated team in the Pacific Division. The Canucks are the only team that resides north of the border in the Pacific Division and the nearest team is the Stockton Heat at 1,470 kilometres (driving) between Abbotsford Centre and Stockton Arena in Stockton. The furthest geographical team to Abbotsford in the Pacific Division is the Tucson Roadrunners at 2,631 kilometres (driving) between Abbotsford Centre and Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ.

NOSE FOR THE NET

Squamish, BC product, Jarid Lukosevicius scored the first goal in Abbotsford Canucks history in the second period of the season opener against the Bakersfield Condors on Oct. 16. The goal was Lukosevicius' first in Canucks colours and his eighth career goal in 51 AHL games.

FAMILIAR FACES IN NEW PLACES

The Abbotsford Canucks feature a trio of Ontario Reign alums. Sheldon Rempal spent two seasons with Ontario in 2018.19 and 2019.20. Rempal had 19 goals and 42 assists for a total of 61 points through 115 regular season games with the Reign.

Cameron Schilling suited up in 32 games with the Reign during the 2016.17 season. The Carmel, IN product produced nine points (1-8-9) in the regular season and an additional two points (0-2-0) through five postseason games with Ontario.

Vincent Arseneau played in 17 games with the Reign when they were a member of the ECHL in 2014.15. The bruising forward had two points (1-1-2) and 62 penalty minutes for Ontario.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Justin Bailey recorded his 100th career goal, Oct. 22 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career win, Oct. 17 at Ontario

Danila Klimovich recorded first career goal, Oct. 16 at Bakersfield

THREE STARS - OCTOBER

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Klimovich - 5 points

Bowey - 5 points

Dries - 5 points

Petan - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

