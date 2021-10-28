Griffins Blanked by Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins were unable to stop their cold streak on Wednesday and endured a 3-0 defeat to the hands of the Chicago Wolves at Van Andel Arena. This marked the second time that Grand Rapids has been shutout through five games this season.

The Griffins looked poised to grab the lead in the first period when Joe Veleno skated out on a breakaway, but his attempt was saved by the blocker of Eetu Makiniemi 2:43 into the frame.

Chicago received a power play at the 5:00 mark and made Grand Rapids pay just 20 seconds later. Cole Smith sat at the top of the left circle and sent a wrister past the glove of Calvin Pickard.

After a faceoff win in the Griffins zone, Chicago's David Gust made it a two-goal game when he fired a one-timer into the left corner with 1:41 remaining.

In the second, Grand Rapids seized to take control offensively after being outshot in the first, 14-8. During their first power play of the night, the Griffins produced three good chances on net, but Makiniemi was able to stand his ground.

Coming into the last period, forwards Dominik Shine and Tyler Spezia both had breakaway opportunities but failed to convert. Defenseman Wyatt Newpower generated the best scoring chance for the Griffins with 15:04 remaining when his backhand attempt from just outside the crease was kicked away by the right toe of Makiniemi.

At the 16:37 mark, Chicago converted on its second power play of the evening when Jack Drury stood in the slot, turned, and put the puck passed Pickard to secure the 3-0 win.

Notes

- Kyle Criscuolo suited up for the first time this season.

- Dating back to May 12, 2021, when Chicago won 7-0 at Van Andel Arena, the Wolves have scored 10 unanswered in West Michigan.

Box Score

Chicago 2 0 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Chicago, C. Smith 4 (Poturalski, Drury), 5:20 (PP). 2, Chicago, Gust 2 (Suzuki), 18:19. Penalties-Shine Gr (interference), 5:00.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Witkowski Gr (elbowing), 3:55; Poturalski Chi (roughing), 8:25; Smallman Chi (hooking), 12:42; Renouf Gr (hooking), 16:39.

3rd Period-3, Chicago, Drury 1 (Poturalski), 16:37 (PP). Penalties-Jacobs Chi (cross-checking), 5:21; Newpower Gr (hooking), 11:17; Renouf Gr (tripping), 16:15; Barber Gr (delay of game), 16:55.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 14-12-6-32. Grand Rapids 8-9-8-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 2 / 6; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Chicago, Makiniemi 2-0-0 (25 shots-25 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 1-2-0 (32 shots-29 saves).

A-4,102

Three Stars

1. CHI Makiniemi (W, 25 saves); 2. CHI Drury (goal, assist); 3. GR Pickard (L, 29 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 1-3-0-1 (3 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 30 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Chicago: 3-1-0-0 (6 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 29 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. CDT

