Iowa Wild Recalls Four Players from Heartlanders, Assigns Khovanov to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced Iowa has recalled forwards Ryan Kuffner and Kris Bennett, defenseman Riese Zmolek and goaltender Trevin Kozlowski from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The team also announced it has assigned forward Alexander Khovanov to the Heartlanders.

Kuffner, 25 (6/12/1996), has recorded three points (1-2=3) and holds a plus-3 rating in two games with the Heartlanders this season. He is tied for third in points scored on the team. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Ottawa, Ont. owns two points (0-2=2), a minus-4 rating and zero penalty minutes (PIM) in four AHL games with Bakersfield (2019-20). He signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Wild organization on Aug. 10, 2021. He will wear sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Bennett, 25 (1/6/1996), has collected five points (3-2=5) and holds a plus-1 rating in three games with the Heartlanders this season. He is tied for first in points scored on the team. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Brampton, Ont. owns two points (0-2=2), a plus-2 rating and zero penalty minutes PIM in nine AHL games with the Stockton Heat (2020-21). He signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Wild on Aug. 11, 2021. He will wear sweater No. 20 with the Wild.

Zmolek, 25 (9/12/1996), also holds a plus-1 rating in three games with the Heartlanders this season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Rochester, Minn. recorded 40 points (7-33@), a plus-53 rating and 100 PIM in 135 games with Minnesota State University, Mankato (2017-21). He signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Wild on Jul. 27, 2021. He will wear sweater No. 25 with the Wild.

Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/1997), started one game with the Heartlanders in the 2020-21 season, making 19 saves on 22 shots. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Valencia, Calif. played in 65 games for Army (2018-21), recording a 2.20 goals against average (GAA) and a .911 save percentage (SV%). He signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Wild on Jun. 16, 2021. He will wear sweater No. 33 with the Wild.

Khovanov, 21 (4/12/2000), has yet to appear in a game with the Wild this season. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Wild organization on Mar. 19, 2019. In 30 games with Bars Kazan of the VHL in 2020-21, Khovanov tallied 24 points (8-16=24). Minnesota originally selected him in the third round (86th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wild face off against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. CT.

