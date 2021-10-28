San Diego Gulls and Fox 5 San Diego Return Gulls All-Access Show Friday

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club is returning Gulls All-Access, a 30-minute behind-the-scenes series airing select Friday's on FOX 5 San Diego throughout the team's 2021-22 season.

Hosted by Gulls play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch, Gulls All-Access will take fans behind the scenes with player and coach interviews, exclusive features and content, highlights and unmatched access to the team on and off the ice.

Gulls All-Access debuts Friday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX 5 San Diego.

Below is a list of Gulls All-Access air dates and times:

DATE TIME

Friday, Oct. 29 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb 18 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 4 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 18 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 1 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 15 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 29 2:30 p.m.

