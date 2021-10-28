Blackhawks Recall Phillips, Assign Mitchell to IceHogs

October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Rockford.

Phillips, 20, has two assists in four contests this season with Rockford, leading club defensemen in points and assists. The Barrie, Ontario native would make his NHL debut should he see a game with the Blackhawks this season.

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops for both contests at 7 p.m.

Listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.