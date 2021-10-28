Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Bears

October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the Bears from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Shepard, 25, earned the win in South Carolina's opening night victory over Greenville last Saturday, stopping 40 shots to backstop the club to a 4-2 decision. He appeared in three games for Hershey last season, finishing with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. He recorded a shutout in his first AHL start, making 28 saves in a 2-0 victory over Lehigh Valley on May 2.

Last season, the 6'1", 210-pound goaltender played in 21 games with the Stingrays, compiling a 12-6-2 record with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage. He helped South Carolina advance to the Kelly Cup Finals, registering a 7-6 record in the postseason.

Shepard turned pro last year following a four-year NCAA career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. In 119 games with the team - which included an NCAA-record 115 straight games - Shepard finished with a 76-37-5 record, ranking first all-time in Bulldogs history in wins, goals-against average (1.94), save percentage (.922) and shutouts (17). Shepard won back-to-back NCAA Championships with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this weekend with a pair of home games versus the Cleveland Monsters. On Saturday night the puck drops at 7 p.m. while Sunday is a 5 p.m. start. Sunday's Halloween contest is Reese's Trick-Or-Treat Night and all fans 12 & under will receive candy, courtesy of The Hershey Company.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.