Comets Name Ryan Schmelzer Team Captain

Utica, NY - Head coach of the Utica Comets, Kevin Dineen, announced today that Ryan Schmelzer has been named captain of the team for the 2021-2022 season. Along with Schmelzer, forwards Brian Flynn and Joe Gambardella were named the team's alternate captains.

Ryan Schmelzer, 28, skated in all three Comets games thus far this season registering one goal during the team's home opening win against Rochester. The Buffalo, New York native played the last three seasons with the Binghamton Devils and played four seasons at Canisius College where he captained the team in his senior season. Over his AHL career, Schmelzer skated in 136 games scoring 24 goals along with 32 assists for 56 points.

Dineen commented on the selection of Schmelzer as captain along with Flynn and Gambardella who will wear an "A" on their sweater, "Those three guys give us a little bit of an identity of what our team is about. You talk a lot about identity in sports and what your culture is, and I think those three guys understand that and I think they bring that identity. They don't just sell it; they live it on a daily basis. So, I think they were very solid choices."

The Comets, who remain undefeated in three games this season, will play their next game of the season this Friday, October 29th at 7:00 PM against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

