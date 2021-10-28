Monsters Recall Defenseman Giovanni Vallati from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo

October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters recalled defenseman Giovanni Vallati from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo. Vallati posted a +3 rating in one appearance for the Wings this season, while Greaves claimed victory in his AHL debut for the Monsters on Saturday, posting 40 saves in a 2-1 Monsters road win over the Belleville Senators.

A 6'2", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Vallati, 21, was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 253 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals spanning four seasons from 2016-20, Vallati supplied 20-102-122 with 184 penalty minutes and a +28 rating and was named to the OHL's 2016-17 Second All-Rookie Team.

A 6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, contributed a record of 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances, all for Barrie, spanning two seasons from 2018-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.