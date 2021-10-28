Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack on Sale Now to Get You in the Best Seats
October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss returns on Saturday, November 27 at 7 p.m. and the best way in is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack, on sale now! Not only do you get the best seats to the biggest game of the year, but you will also receive:
Two (2) flex vouchers to use at any other Condors regular season game
One (1) ticket to Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Nov. 14
One (1) skate pass to the Valley Children's Ice Center
Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack holders get premium seating locations unavailable to the general public.
