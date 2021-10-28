Gicewicz Nets First Pro Goal in 4-1 Loss at Texas

Cedar Park, TX - Forward Carson Gicewicz netted his first professional goal early in the second period, but it proved to be the only goal for the Rockford IceHogs (1-4-0-0) as they fell to the Texas Stars (3-2-0-0) 4-1 at H-E-B Center Thursday evening to open a two-game set this week in Central Texas.

The Stars began the scoring eight minutes into the contest when forward Tye Dellandrea knocked in a loose puck in the crease behind sprawled-out IceHogs netminder Malcolm Subban (L, 30 saves on 33 shots) after an initial shot hit the post and fell behind him. Forward Riley Tufte made it 2-0 Texas 2:12 later with his second goal of the season, snapping a shot over the blocker of Subban from between the face off circles.

The IceHogs responded 26 seconds into the second period with Gicewicz's first professional tally, banging a pass from D.J. Busdeker past Stars netminder Jake Oettinger (24 saves on 25 shots). The Stars reclaimed their two-goal advantage off the stick of Andreas Borgman at 6:10.

In the third period, the IceHogs turned up the pressure, but could not pull within striking distance and the Stars added a late (20:00) empty-goal for a 4-1 victory. The IceHogs went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Stars went 0-for-2.

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

