Gicewicz Nets First Pro Goal in 4-1 Loss at Texas
October 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Cedar Park, TX - Forward Carson Gicewicz netted his first professional goal early in the second period, but it proved to be the only goal for the Rockford IceHogs (1-4-0-0) as they fell to the Texas Stars (3-2-0-0) 4-1 at H-E-B Center Thursday evening to open a two-game set this week in Central Texas.
The Stars began the scoring eight minutes into the contest when forward Tye Dellandrea knocked in a loose puck in the crease behind sprawled-out IceHogs netminder Malcolm Subban (L, 30 saves on 33 shots) after an initial shot hit the post and fell behind him. Forward Riley Tufte made it 2-0 Texas 2:12 later with his second goal of the season, snapping a shot over the blocker of Subban from between the face off circles.
The IceHogs responded 26 seconds into the second period with Gicewicz's first professional tally, banging a pass from D.J. Busdeker past Stars netminder Jake Oettinger (24 saves on 25 shots). The Stars reclaimed their two-goal advantage off the stick of Andreas Borgman at 6:10.
In the third period, the IceHogs turned up the pressure, but could not pull within striking distance and the Stars added a late (20:00) empty-goal for a 4-1 victory. The IceHogs went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Stars went 0-for-2.
The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets
Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.
