Thunderbirds Announce Key Updates Regarding Masks & Parking

MassMutual Center, home of the Springfield Thunderbirds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that effective Monday, November 1st - in accordance with guidance from the City of Springfield - masks will no longer be required for fans attending Thunderbirds games inside the MassMutual Center.

Masks will still be required to be worn (with the exception of active eating & drinking) at the Thunderbirds games this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7:05 and 2:05 p.m., respectively.

As stated in the City of Springfield's press release on Wednesday, the city will continue to recommend that residents wear their masks in public indoor settings and where social distancing is not possible, out of an abundance of caution.

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated on Wednesday, in part:

"After reviewing the recent COVID-19 trends with Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, we are happy to report that we have seen five consecutive weeks of a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases. We are also happy to see that so far this week there were only 15 reported cases for Tuesday, October 26th and 11 reported cases for Monday, October 25th. Based on this news and the positive trends we are seeing, Commissioner Caulton-Harris and I are confident that we can let this citywide mask mandate expire on Monday, November 1, 2021. We will continue to recommend that masks are worn in all public settings where individuals feel safe and where they want to. It is important to not ostracize anyone who wishes to continue to wear a mask when this mask mandate expires."

Thunderbirds' Parking Update @ Civic Center Garage:

Additionally, the Thunderbirds announced a discounted $5 parking rate for the Civic Center Garage on all remaining home game dates inside the MassMutual Center in the 2021-22 season.

"I would like to thank the MCCA for their continued support and partnership in regards to the parking situation and pricing for Thunderbirds games," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We both strive to provide fans the best possible experience when attending T-Birds games at the MassMutual Center, and we hope our fans will appreciate the reduced parking price of just $5 at the Civic Center Garage for all T-Birds games for the remainder of the 21-22 season."

"The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority is pleased to be partnering with the Thunderbirds Organization to welcome fans back to the MassMutual Center this season and will be offering a discounted parking rate of $5/car for attendees of all home games (as long as space is available) at the Civic Center Garage," said Shannon McDermott, Director of Transportation for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

The T-Birds return to home ice on Saturday, Oct. 30 to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the 3rd Annual Ok-T-Bird-Fest celebration, presented by Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. In the spirit of German Oktoberfest, the Thunderbirds will be hosting a beer tasting for fans 21-and-over beginning at 4:00 p.m. and going until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 inside the MassMutual Center.

