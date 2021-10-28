Minnesota Wild Recalls Three Players from Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and defenseman Jon Lizotte from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team also announced today that C Rem Pitlick and RW Mats Zuccarello are in the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol.

Dewar, 22 (6/26/99), has collected four points (2-2=4), 14 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in four games with Iowa this season. He ranks third on the team in scoring and T-3rd in shots on goal. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Gilbert Plains, Man., owns 46 points (20-26=46), a plus-19 rating and 39 penalty minutes (PIM) in 88 AHL games with Iowa (2019-21). Dewar has not appeared in a NHL game. He was selected by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 52 with the Wild.

Lizotte, 26 (11/10/94), has tallied one assist, a plus-3 rating and four PIM in four games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., owns 29 points (4-25)), a plus-11 rating and 39 PIM in 98 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Iowa (2018-21). He has not appeared in a NHL game. Minnesota signed Lizotte as a free agent on July 28, 2021. He will wear sweater No. 39 with the Wild.

Rau, 29 (10/24/92), has recorded five points (2-3=5), a plus-4 rating and 13 shots on goal in four games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st on the team in scoring and T-2nd in plus/minus rating. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., recorded two assists in 14 games with Minnesota last season and owns seven points (2-5=7) in 56 career NHL contests with Florida and the Wild (2015-21). Rau was originally selected by Florida in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 1, 2017. He wears sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Seattle Kraken tonight at 9 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

