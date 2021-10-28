True North Square and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Light up Downtown this November

WINNIPEG - Downtown will be the place to be throughout the month of November, as True North Square and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ energize Winnipeg's downtown area through several events and initiatives to engage both downtown businesses and the community.

"In the Plaza"

Starting Tuesday Nov. 2 and for all Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose home games in November, the plaza at True North Square will feature a series of exciting pre-game activations for everyone, from live deejays and hockey "hot stoves", to cultural performances, and giveaways. Fans can meet Mick E. Moose and Benny and those in attendance can enter a contest to win an autographed Jets or Moose jersey at each event.

Hosts Greg Mackling and Dave Turnbull will get things started Nov. 2 with Jamil the DJ, special hot stove guest Jets 1.0 alumnus Jordy Douglas, and Caribbean Steel Pan Player Clyde Heerah as the featured cultural performer.

Additional programming details for each Jets and Moose gameday event will be posted at TrueNorthSquare.com/InThePlaza.

"In the Plaza" will also feature a canopy under which to enjoy pre-game food and beverages from Hargrave St. Market food stations, including homemade hot chocolate and a Chef's Tailgate with Luxe Barbeque Company and Mottola Grocery, along with local vendors, mini donuts, and a Jets Gear retail kiosk.

In the Plaza events are not ticketed and are open to the public, however proof of full immunization and photo ID for those eligible (over 12 years of age) is required.

Plaza activities will start three hours prior to puck drop for evening games, and two hours prior to matinee games on the following 14 game dates:

"It's been amazing to experience the return of that downtown energy with the reopening of Canada Life Centre for hockey and events, and we wanted to build on this energy by hosting a series of celebrations in the plaza at True North Square," said Bobby Mottola, President of Academy Hospitality, and owner of several Hargrave St. Market concepts. "Hargrave St. Market and friends are excited to kick off 'In the Plaza' Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. with special guest appearances, music and cultural performances, great food and drinks and, most importantly, great people bringing their energy to our downtown and to our teams."

Light Up! Downtown

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is inviting all Downtown Winnipeg BIZ member businesses to join in illuminating the city's core by lighting up their own businesses and storefronts. Participating businesses will receive four tickets to a Manitoba Moose game. Select winners, drawn from all participants at the end of the month, will receive a pair of Jets loge seats. Businesses can enter by sending a photo of their lighted space, interior or exterior, big or small, to info@downtownwinnipegbiz.com by Nov. 13. Follow @downtownwpgbiz on social media to see the photos of some of the festive downtown light displays as they'll be shared throughout the holiday season.

The plaza will be lit with decorative lights hanging across the plaza from the adjacent True North Square towers. To bring an extra festive feel for the start of winter and the holiday season, a 20-foot tree will be installed and lit on Nov. 13 in the plaza at the corner of Graham Avenue and Hargrave Street. More details to come via social media on the tree lighting event - @truenorthsquare.

"We're excited to see our downtown community come together and welcome people to visit, shop and explore downtown this holiday season," said Pamela Hardman, Director of Marketing, Engagement and Communications with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. "Jets and Moose games, and events like the new 'In the Plaza' help make downtown an exciting destination and will no doubt play a key role in economic recovery downtown."

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ gift cards

To further encourage people to not only return downtown, but to support the downtown business community, the BIZ will launch a special gift card program mid-November and will offer an incentive to spend at participating downtown businesses, including the Jets Gear store at Canada Life Centre at the corner of Portage Avenue and Carlton Street. The gift cards will be sold online at downtownwinnipegbiz.com, as well as at the Jets Gear store at Canada Life Centre, Downtown Family Foods and Mottola Grocery. A list of participating businesses and more details will be available online closer to launch.

For more information on November In the Plaza and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ initiatives, visit TrueNorthSquare.com/InThePlaza.

