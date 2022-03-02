Stewart Returns to Wichita from Manitoba

March 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Dean Stewart

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Dean Stewart(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Dean Stewart has been loaned to the Thunder.

Stewart, 25, was called up in early January. He recorded his first AHL goal on February 20 against Milwaukee. In 12 games, he had four points (1g, 3a) for the Moose.

The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native has 11 points (4g, 7a) in 22 games this season for the Thunder. Last year, he was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, All-ECHL Second Team and finished second for ECHL Rookie of the Year. He was also named as the team's Defenseman of the Year.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner completed a four-year career at the University of Omaha and was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. Stewart was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart Award.

Wichita returns home on Friday, March 4 to host Kansas City. Friday is Scout Night, presented by The Boy Scouts of America, Quivira Council. Lou Ferrigno will be making a special appearance to drop the ceremonial faceoff. Boy Scouts can stay after the game for a special Scout Night Sleepover at the arena.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.